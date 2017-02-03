NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
RBI To Soon Put New Rs 100 Banknotes In Circulation

"The Reserve Bank will shortly issue Rs 100 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi Series-2005, with the inset letter R in both the number panels, bearing the signature of Dr Urjit R Patel, Governor, Reserve Bank of India," RBI said in a notification.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: February 03, 2017 19:57 (IST)
All the old Rs 100 banknotes will continue to be legal tender. (Representational image)
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank will soon put into circulation new Rs 100 banknotes which will be similar to the design of the ones in Mahatma Gandhi Series-2005.

"The Reserve Bank will shortly issue Rs 100 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi Series-2005, with the inset letter R in both the number panels, bearing the signature of Dr Urjit R Patel, Governor, Reserve Bank of India," RBI said in a notification.

The year of printing '2017' will be on the reverse of the banknote.

RBI said the design of these banknotes to be issued now are similar in all respects to the Rs 100 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi Series- 2005 issued earlier.

Among the features of the banknotes, there would be ascending size of numerals in the number panels, bleed lines, and enlarged identification mark on the obverse.

All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 100 issued by the Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender, RBI added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: February 03, 2017 19:57 (IST)
