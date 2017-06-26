NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddingsGood Times
RBS To Move Jobs To India, May Cut 443 Jobs In UK

The bank was rescued with a 46 billion pound ($58.48 billion) state bailout during the 2007-09 financial crisis.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: June 26, 2017 07:38 (IST)
British lender Royal Bank of Scotland is planning to cut 443 jobs dealing with business loans and many of them will move to India, the bank said.

The Edinburgh-based bank said the cuts were part of a restructuring aimed at becoming a smaller bank."We realise this will be difficult news for staff and we will do everything we can to support those affected," the bank said in a statement. "All roles which require customer contact will remain in the UK."RBS, which is more than 70 percent state-owned, is in the midst of a major restructuring aimed at returning the bank to profit after almost a decade of straight years of losses.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: June 26, 2017 07:38 (IST)
