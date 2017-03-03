SBI, Associate Banks Merger: Record Date Of Share Swap On March 17

The merger process of the associates banks -- State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur (SBBJ), State Bank of Mysore (SBM), State Bank of Travancore (SBT), State Bank of Patiala (SBP) and State Bank of Hyderabad (SBH) -- will take effect from April 1.