SBI Awaits Bharatiya Mahila Bank Merger Date

New Delhi: A day after the Centre approved the merger of Bharatiya Mahila Bank (BMB) with the State Bank of India (SBI), India's biggest lender on Tuesday said the effective date of implementation will come from the government. "As per the Finance Ministry, the merger of BMB with SBI has been approved. We are awaiting the date of merger. The effective date of merger will come in the notification. As soon as we get the notification, we will have the clarity," SBI Managing Director Dinesh Kumar Khara told BTVi in an interview.
The Bharatiya Mahila Bank has about 100 key branches, which will merge with the SBI.
Khara said that the merger would serve the objectives of creation of BMB more effectively.
"We will be in a position to reach out to the women population and offer products and services at a much reasonable cost as compared to BMB. So, it is a value proposition. The merger will realise the objectives of the Bharatiya Mahila Bank," he said.
Khara said that he does not expect resistance from the bank unions as the SBI had been constantly engaging in talks with them and address their concerns.
In the three years since the BMB was set up in 2013, it has extended loans of Rs 192 crore to women borrowers. The SBI has more than 20,000 branches. Out of its workforce of around two lakh, 22 per cent are women.
