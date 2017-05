India’s largest public sector bank is recruiting for regular and contractual positions! Check vacancies now: https://t.co/39vKBrMw6Lpic.twitter.com/3SEMwf53a4 — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) May 9, 2017

State Bank of India or SBI has invited online applications for recruitment of specialist cadre officers on a regular and contract basis. SBI is hiring a chief accountant (cost accountant), two digital system architects, two system/business analysts, two analysts (analytics) and two IT risk managers, among others, according to an advertisement by India's largest bank on its website. Registrations and payment of online fee will be open till May 12, 2017, SBI said, adding that candidates may apply for multiple posts separately, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria. While employment of chief manager (cost accountant) will be on a regular basis, SBI is inviting online applications for the other posts on a three-year contract basis, it said.About the position for chief manager (cost accountant), SBI said candidates should hold a CA/ICWA from recognized board adding: "Preference will be given to candidates who are B.Tech/BE (CSE/ IT) / MCA/ M.Sc., (CS/IT) from a recognized University/Institution prior to CA/ICWA."Specifying the pay scale offered to the person joining as chief manager (cost accountant), SBI said: "The officials will also be eligible for DA (dearness allowance, HRA (house rent allowance). CCA (city compensatory allowance), PF (provident fund), Contributory Pension Fund and perquisites as admissible to the corresponding grade etc. as per rules in force from time to time the total compensation per annum would be approximately Rs.21.78 lacs (sic)."Those applying for the post of chief manager (cost accountant) must be between 30 and 45 years of age with a minimum seven years of experience "in the field of activity based costing/technology consultancy/cost center accounting", State Bank of India added. The banking major - which recently merged its operations with six other banks to enter the league of 50 global banks - will give preference to candidates having experience "in association with major IT projects in banking industry/FIs (financial institutions)", SBI added.

"The last date of receipt of hard copy of online application is May 19, 2017," SBI said. Applications are subject to subsequent scrutiny and can be rejected if found to be ineligible at any point of time, it added.Candidates are cautioned that they should not furnish any particulars that are false, tampered/fabricated and they should not suppress any material information while filling up the application form, the SBI advertisement further noted.In the same advertisement, SBI has also invited applications for the position of digital system architects, system/business analysts, analysts (analytics) and IT risk managersSBI has also invited applications for recruitment of 554 special management executives (SME) banking. The current openings are for those between the age group of 25 to 40 years with minimum qualification of CA/ICWA/ACS/MBA in finance or equivalent post-graduation degree in finance. The last date to apply for these positions is May 18, 2017.