NDTV Profit
SBI Launches 'Work From Home' Facility For Employees

The lender will be using mobile computing technologies and shall have continuous control over all the enabled devices centrally to manage and secure the data.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: March 07, 2017 20:50 (IST)
The Board of the bank has recently approved the 'Work from Home' policy.

Highlights

  1. SBI launched a new facility to enable its employees to work from home
  2. SBI to use mobile computing tech and will have control over all devices
  3. The use of technology and services shall be monitored carefully
Mumbai: Country's largest lender State Bank of India on Tuesday launched a new facility to enable its employees to work from home.

The Board of the bank has recently approved the 'Work from Home' policy to enable its employees to work while at home using mobile devices to address any urgent requirement they may have, that prevents their travelling to work.

The lender will be using mobile computing technologies and shall have continuous control over all the enabled devices centrally to manage and secure the data and applications on the mobile devices, the bank said in a statement here on Tuesday.

The use of technology and services shall be monitored through carefully designed MIS and dashboard to enable improvements and refinements, it said.

The bank said going forward cross-sell, marketing, CRM, social media management, settlement & reconciliation, complaints management applications will also be enabled to make the work from home services comprehensive and increase the employee productivity multi-fold.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: March 07, 2017 20:46 (IST)
