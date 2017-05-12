NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
SBI Life Set To Hire Citigroup, Seven Other Banks For Up To $1-Billion Public Offer

SBI's life insurance arm will hire five local banks - Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, JM Financial, Kotak and SBI Capital Markets - IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: May 12, 2017 10:12 (IST)
SBI Life Insurance is the life insurance arm of State Bank of India. (Representational image)
Mumbai: SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd is set to hire eight banks including Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas to manage its up to $1-billion initial public offering (IPO) of shares, IFR reported on Friday, citing three sources with knowledge of the deal. The life insurance arm of the country's largest bank - State Bank of India - will hire five local banks - Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, JM Financial, Kotak and SBI Capital Markets - IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said.

SBI Life now plans to offer a 12 per cent stake in the IPO, up from the 10 per cent earlier planned, IFR said.

Of that, State Bank of India will sell 8 per cent and BNP Paribas Cardif will sell 4 per cent.

State Bank of India owns 70.1 per cent of SBI Life, while BNP Paribas Cardif owns 26 per cent. KKR and Temasek own 1.95 per cent each.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



Story first published on: May 12, 2017 10:11 (IST)
