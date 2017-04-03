NDTV
Business
Hindi
Movies
Cricket
Good Times
Food
Tech
Auto
Apps
Prime
Art
Weddings
Home
Live TV
Latest
Markets
Market Stats
Stocks
Futures & Options
Commodities
Currencies
Global Markets
IPOs
Buy Or Sell
Earnings
Money
Savings & Investments
Mutual Funds
MF Dashboard
Insurance
Property
Corporate
Economy
Start-Ups
Industries
Auto
Banking & Financial Services
Consumer Products
Services
Pharma
Energy
Infrastructure
Tech, Media & Telecom
Lifestyle
Gadgets
Careers
People
Video
Portfolio
Trends
Home
|
Banking & Financial Services
|
SBI Partners Cox & Kings For Foreign Travel Prepaid Cards
SBI will presently target corporate customers of the bank to sell the product, it said in a statement.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: April 03, 2017 21:43 (IST)
Press Trust of India
EMAIL
COMMENTS
New Delhi:
SBI, in association with travel firm Cox & Kings, has launched prepaid cards on a pilot basis for foreign travel.
The partnership will help marketing of travel prepaid card available in eight currencies.
SBI will presently target corporate customers of the bank to sell the product, it said in a statement.
The partnership with Cox & Kings will help serve corporate and travel segment, SBI said.
The pilot will be initiated in select branches and expanded on learning experience in near future.
This is SBI's third alliance for travel card business to supplement distribution reach, Manju Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director (Digital Banking and New Businesses) SBI said.
"This association with SBI is a great opportunity to expand our presence and service large corporates," Anil Khandelwal, Chief Financial Officer, Cox & Kings said.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
For
latest news on Business
, like us on
Facebook
and follow us on
Twitter
.
Story first published on
: April 03, 2017 21:43 (IST)
Related
RBI To Hold Rates On Thursday, Next Move Likely A Cut: Poll
State Bank Of India (SBI) Offers VRS To Rationalise Headcount
SBI's Charges For ATM, Minimum Balance Kick In. Details Here
Trending
Infosys Defends Raise For COO That Narayana Murthy Objects To
Sensex Ends At Record High, Rupee Hits 18-Month Peak Vs Dollar
Jio Beats Rivals With Double 4G Download Speed, Says Telecom Regulator
Share this story on
ALSO READ
Infosys COO's Pay Spectacular, Not Performance: Ex-Top Boss Backs Murthy
State Bank of India
SBI
Cox & Kings
Foreign Travel Prepaid Cards
Advertisement
Advertisement
GAINERS / LOSERS
Advertisement
Poll
Banks Say Cash Transaction Fee Will Help Digitisation. Do You Agree?
RSS
News Alerts
Mobile
Apps
Apple
Android
Windows
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn
About Us
Archives
Advertise
Feedback
Disclaimer
Investor
Complaint Redressal
Ombudsman
Careers
Service Terms
Channel Distribution
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.
© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.