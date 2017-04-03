NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
SBI Partners Cox & Kings For Foreign Travel Prepaid Cards

SBI will presently target corporate customers of the bank to sell the product, it said in a statement.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: April 03, 2017 21:43 (IST)
New Delhi: SBI, in association with travel firm Cox & Kings, has launched prepaid cards on a pilot basis for foreign travel.

The partnership will help marketing of travel prepaid card available in eight currencies.

SBI will presently target corporate customers of the bank to sell the product, it said in a statement.

The partnership with Cox & Kings will help serve corporate and travel segment, SBI said.

The pilot will be initiated in select branches and expanded on learning experience in near future.

This is SBI's third alliance for travel card business to supplement distribution reach, Manju Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director (Digital Banking and New Businesses) SBI said.

"This association with SBI is a great opportunity to expand our presence and service large corporates," Anil Khandelwal, Chief Financial Officer, Cox & Kings said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: April 03, 2017 21:43 (IST)
