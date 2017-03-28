SBI Spent Rs 775 Crore In Maintaining Jan Dhan Accounts: Government

As of March 15, there are 28.02 crore Jan Dhan accounts.
New Delhi: The total cost of operation of Jan Dhan accounts by State Bank of India (SBI) is Rs 774.86 crore, Parliament was informed today.
"Bank-wise and year-wise information on the cost of operation of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan accounts is not maintained. However, the total cost of operation of Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts as reported by State Bank of India as on December 31, 2106, is Rs 774.86 crore," Minister of State for Finance Santosh Kumar Gangwar said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.
To a separate query, the minister said the number of zero balance Jan Dhan accounts was 5.93 crore as on November 9, 2016, and 6.32 crore as on December 28, 2016.
"The balance of deposit in PMJDY was Rs 45,636 crore as on November 9, 2016 and Rs 71,036 crore as on December 28, 2016," he added.
Replying to another query, Gangwar said public banks, regional rural banks and 13 private lenders have reported that as on March 24, 2017, 92,52,609 accounts were frozen under the PMJDY due to lack of transaction in the last one year.
The minister further noted that as per report received from public sector banks, RRBs and 13 private banks, as on March 15, there are 28.02 crore Jan Dhan accounts and 1.8 crore operational ones have deposits of more than Rs 5,000.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)