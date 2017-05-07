SBI To Hire Over 500 Management Executives. Salary And Other Details
India's biggest bank State Bank of India has invited online applications for recruitment of 554 special management executives.
Written by Abhishek Vasudev | Last Updated: May 07, 2017 16:23 (IST) Abhishek Vasudev
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Candidates for jobs at SBI will be selected on the basis of online test, group exercise and interview.
India's biggest bank State Bank of India has invited online applications for recruitment of 554 special management executives (SME), banking. The current openings are for Indian citizens between the age group of 25 to 40 years with minimum qualification of CA/ICWA/ACS/MBA in finance or equivalent post-graduation degree in finance from an institution recognized or approved by government, government bodies or AICTE. Candidates are requested to apply on-line through Bank's website https://bank.sbi/careers/ or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers and the last date of application for the current opening at the SBI is May 18, 2017.
Jobs being offered by the State Bank of India are under two categories. The first is Special Management Executive (Banking) - MMGS III Grade-under this the bank is planning to hire 273 candidates with qualification of CA / ICWA / ACS / MBA (finance) or equivalent post-graduation degree in finance with minimum 5 years of experience as an executive in supervisory/management role in a schedule commercial bank / associate or subsidiary of a schedule commercial bank or public sector financial institution or listed financial institution.
The next category is Special Management Executive (Banking) - MMGS II under this the bank is looking to hire 281 candidates between the age group of 25-35 years with minimum qualification of CA /ICWA/ACS/MBA (finance) or equivalent post-graduation degree in finance. The candidates are required to have minimum 2 years of experience as an executive in supervisory or management role in schedule commercial bank or in subsidiary of a schedule commercial bank. Experience in public sector financial institution or listed financial institution will also be valid. Meanwhile, candidates having experience in processing of credit proposals are preferred choice for the bank.
The compensation per annum on CTC basis at Mumbai is around Rs 13.07 lakh for an officer of MMGS - II grade and Rs 15.86 lakh for MMGS-III officer. In addition, the officers are also entitled to other benefits like medical aid for self and for family, leased accommodation at place of posting and concessional Interest rates for loans.