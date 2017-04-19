SBI's Mobile Wallet App 'Buddy' Crosses 10 Million Downloads

State Bank Buddy app which is available in 13 different languages can be downloaded from Apple App store for iOS phones and from Google Play store for Android phones. The money in the State Bank Buddy wallet can be added via net banking and debit card.
The user base on our State Bank Buddy App has rocketed to 10 million. A million thanks to our customers. SBI is happy to be your buddy. pic.twitter.com/TsWwgmDAUE— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) April 18, 2017
