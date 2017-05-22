NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Uday Kotak Sells Rs 1,687 Crore Stake In Kotak Mahindra Bank On RBI Order

Earlier this month, the bank raised about $900 million by selling new shares to funds, diluting Uday Kotak's holding further.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: May 22, 2017 18:14 (IST)
RBI asked Uday Kotak to lower his holding in the bank to 30 per cent by end-June.
Mumbai: Uday Kotak, the billionaire head of India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, sold a less than 1 percent stake in the lender in stock market transactions on Monday, complying with a central bank order to cut his holding.

The Reserve Bank of India asked Kotak to lower his holding in the bank to 30 percent by end-June, 20 percent by end-December next year, and to 15 percent by March 31, 2020.

On Monday, Kotak sold 18 million shares in the lender for Rs 1,687 crore ($261 million), lowering his ownership of the bank to 29.79 percent, according to a regulatory filing.

In March, Kotak sold an about 1.5 percent stake in the bank to Canada's two largest pension funds - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ).

Earlier this month, the bank raised about $900 million by selling new shares to funds, diluting Kotak's holding further.

Ahead of the deal on Monday, Kotak owned 30.74 percent of the lender.

Shares in Kotak Mahindra Bank, which has the third-highest market capitalisation among India's banks, closed 0.4 percent higher at Rs 941.25 on Monday.

($1 = Rs 64.5450)

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: May 22, 2017 18:08 (IST)
