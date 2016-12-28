Viral Acharya, New Reserve Bank Deputy Governor, Has An Impressive CV
NDTV | Last Updated: December 28, 2016 13:23 (IST)
Dr Acharya currently teaches at the Stern School of Business in New York University
The government has appointed Viral V. Acharya, a professor of economics at New York University, as one of the Reserve Bank of India's four deputy governors for a term of three years, according to a statement on Wednesday.
Dr Acharya currently teaches at the Stern School of Business in New York University. He also serves as a member of the advisory council of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Academy. An IIT Mumbai graduate, Dr Acharya earned his PhD in Finance from New York University Stern School of Business.
The RBI had a vacancy for deputy governor after Urjit Patel was promoted to Governor earlier this year.
The government did not mention which portfolio at RBI Dr Acharya would be assigned. Current RBI chief Dr Patel had headed the prestigious monetary policy before becoming the chief of the central bank. The monetary policy portfolio is now being overseen by RBI Deputy Governor R. Gandhi as part of a widened remit.
In 2014, Dr Acharya was a member of the Academic Council of the National Institute of Securities Markets under the Securities and Exchange Board of India.
Dr Acharya has written extensively on issues related to bankruptcy codes, inter-bank market liquidity and asset price bubbles.
Story first published on: December 28, 2016 13:23 (IST)