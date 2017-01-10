NDTV
Car Sales Decline 8% In December, Says Industry Body
Sales of commercial vehicles were down 5.06 per cent at 53,966 units in December 2016 as against 56,840 units in the same month in 2015, industry body SIAM said.
| Last Updated: January 10, 2017 11:22 (IST)
Domestic car sales were down 8.14% at 1,58,617 units in December 2016, SIAM data showed.
New Delhi
: Domestic passenger vehicle sales declined 1.36 per cent to 2,27,824 units last month, as against 2,30,959 units in December 2015.
Domestic car sales were down 8.14 per cent at 1,58,617 units last month as against 1,72,671 units in December 2015, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).
Motorcycle sales dipped 22.5 per cent to 5,61,690 units last month, from 7,24,795 units a year earlier.
Total two-wheeler sales in December tanked by 22.04 per cent to 9,10,235 units compared with 11,67,621 units in the corresponding period a year ago.
Sales of commercial vehicles were down 5.06 per cent at 53,966 units in December 2016 as against 56,840 units in the same month in 2015, SIAM said.
Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 18.66 per cent at 12,21,929 units, from 15,02,314 units in December 2015, it added.
