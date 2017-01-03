NDTV
Hero MotoCorp Sales Down 34% In December
Hero MotoCorp said its three manufacturing facilities at Gurgaon, Neemrana and Haridwar were closed from December 26 to 31, 2016 on account of annual maintenance.
Press Trust of India
Last Updated: January 03, 2017 12:20 (IST)
Press Trust of India
Hero MotoCorp said it recorded its highest-ever sales in a calendar year in 2016.
New Delhi
: Hero MotoCorp Ltd (HMCL) on Monday a reported 33.91 per cent dip in total sales at 3,30,202 units in the last month of 2016.
The auto maker had logged sales of 4,99,665 units in December 2015.
The company said its three manufacturing facilities at Gurgaon, Neemrana and Haridwar were closed from December 26 to 31, 2016 on account of annual maintenance.
HMCL said it recorded its highest-ever sales in a calendar year in 2016 with a record 67,62,980 units of two-wheelers in January-December 2016 period.
It translated into a growth of 4.3 per cent over the previous calendar year, 2015 when the company had sold 64,86,103 two-wheeler units, the company said in a statement.
Story first published on
: January 03, 2017 12:20 (IST)
