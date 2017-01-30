NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Mahindra & Mahindra Rolls Out Upgraded KUV100

The KUV100 price starts at 4.58 lakh and its new avatar will be available on the top end K8 variant for Rs 6.37 lakh , at a differential of Rs 13,000 only, M&M said.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: January 30, 2017 23:14 (IST)
New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday launched an upgraded top-end version of its compact SUV KUV100 with additional features priced at Rs 6.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The KUV100 starts at 4.58 lakh and its new avatar will be available on the top end K8 variant for Rs 6.37 lakh, at a differential of Rs 13,000 only, the Mumbai-based company said in a statement.

The new top-end K8 variant of the vehicle now comes with various features including two options for dual tone exterior colour Flamboyant Red or a Dazzling Silver body with metallic black roof.

"At Mahindra, we constantly update our products in keeping with the latest trends. We have introduced the new avatar of the KUV100 with dual tone exterior colour, sporty and premium black interiors and bigger dynamic design alloys wheels along with various accessory kits," M&M Ltd president and chief executive (automotive) Pravin Shah said.

The company is confident that it will further build on the KUV100's style quotient and make it a popular choice amongst the youth, he added.

Story first published on: January 30, 2017 23:01 (IST)
