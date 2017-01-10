Suzuki Motor To Start Production From Gujarat Plant Next Month

Gandhinagar: Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation today said its new automotive plant in Gujarat will start production from next month.
"Support from government for manufacturing sector is very encouraging for us. Our new automotive plant in Gujarat will start production from next month. I visited the site yesterday and found everything ready," Toshihiro Suzuki, President of Suzuki Motor Corporation said at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.
The production capacity of Gujarat plant will be expanded to 7,50,000 units in future, he said, adding that the Gujarat plant will play an "important role" in the company's overall business plans.
"In light of future growth of automotive industry in India, we are eager to establish automotive industry cluster here in Gujarat," he said. Complimenting the government for its policy action and execution, Suzuki also praised the Skill India miss ion whichhe said supports manufacturing industry's growth. He said with Suzuki Motor's plans to expand operations inGujarat in future, the state will see a competitive auto industry.
Story first published on: January 10, 2017 19:31 (IST)