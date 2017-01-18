Hiring Activity Slips 7% In December Amid Uncertainty: Report

Banking saw a considerable uptick in December- otherwise a slow month for hiring, a report said.
Highlights
Hiring activity saw 7% fall in December amid uncertainty, says report
Slow trend may continue for few more months, Naukri.com report adds
Decrease in hiring in key metro cities like NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru
New Delhi: Hiring activity registered a 7 per cent decline in December amid uncertainty and this trend may continue for few more months, says a Naukri.com report.
The Naukri JobSpeak index for December 2016 stood at 1,659, which is 7 per cent lower compared with December 2015. The fall in the index is reflected in a decrease in hiring in key metro cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
"Post an impressive 14 per cent growth in November the Jobspeak index has shown a negative growth of 7 per cent in December. But for BFSI, Insurance and ITES almost all the sectors are showing negative growth," Naukri.com chief sales officer V Suresh said.
"Looks like there is some uncertainty and this may continue for few more months," Mr Suresh added.
Although December 2016 was a slow month for hiring, the banking Industry has seen a considerable uptick with jobs increasing by 14 per cent on a year-on-year basis, while insurance jobs went up by 19 per cent.
On the other hand, the IT software industry saw a 4 per cent fall, while jobs in the telecom/ISP industry saw a 24 per cent fall, construction and engineering jobs decreased by 32 per cent, and oil & gas and power, infrastructure jobs fell by 30 per cent in December 2016 compared to December 2015.
Top metros like Delhi/NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru witnessed a decline in hiring activity by 12 per cent, 2 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively.
Amongst other metros, the jobs index recorded a growth of 5 per cent in Hyderabad and 4 per cent in Pune, while it stayed flat in Chennai and Kolkata when comparing December 2016 data with December 2015.
Hiring in the 0-3 years experience bracket fell 9.2 per cent.
The maximum number of jobs continued to be in the 0-3 years category, while jobs for over 16 years of experience stayed buoyant compared with the year-ago period, the report noted.
Story first published on: January 18, 2017 19:22 (IST)