NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Demonetisation |

After Notes Ban, 18 Lakh Cases Of Income, Bank Account Mismatches Detected: Arun Jaitley

Speaking to the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley cautioned that with digitisation, the risk of tampering of technology also increases.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: April 07, 2017 21:04 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
18 lakh cases of irregular income profiles have been identified post demonetisation.
18 lakh cases of irregular income profiles have been identified post demonetisation.
New Delhi: Government authorities have detected 18 lakh cases after demonetisation where the income profiles of people do not match their account profile, the Lok Sabha was informed today. Preliminary information has been sought from such people and many have responded. Those who have not given details would be issued with notices as per procedure, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said during Question Hour.

Responding to supplementaries, he said there was an extended footprint of digitisation in the banking sector. With digitisation, the risk of tampering of technology also increases. But banks are also hiring experts to develop firewalls around their system to make it increasingly difficult to breach it, Jaitley said, adding that technology has to keep pace with crime.

He also said that risk assessment was a continuous process for banks who do it individually and collectively. In his written response, Jaitley said as on March 31, 2016, 29 per cent of the savings accounts of public sector banks and regional rural banks sponsored by them were inoperative or lying dormant.

A variety of factors have a bearing on an account being inoperative. These may include factors like opening of a new account with change of residence or office, death of the account holder or the relative convenience of operating different accounts, he said.


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: April 07, 2017 21:03 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ 7th Pay Commission: Allowance Committee Report On HRA Likely In A Week
DemonitisationFinance Ministry18 lakh cases of irregularitiesincome profilesfootprint of digitisationdigitization in bankingaadhaar card payments

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.