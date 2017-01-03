NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Budget 2016 | Budget For Finance Sector |

Banks Asked To Supply 40% New Currency In Rural Areas: 7 Things To Know

Now, Regional Rural Banks, District Cooperative Banks, commercial banks, white label ATMs and Post Offices will have to be provided cash on priority.
Written by Neeraj Thakur | Last Updated: January 03, 2017 16:14 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS

Banks have been advised to issue notes in denominations of Rs 500 and below.

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday advised banks to supply at least 40 per cent of new currency notes in rural areas to overcome the impact of demonetisation. The circular by the central bank has been issued after reports of rural areas in the country facing cash shortage post-demonetistion. The government had on November 9, 2016 demonetised 86 per cent of the currency, leading to a cash crunch. Even as the four government-owned mints are working in three shifts to print new notes, there is a substantial shortage of new currency notes in the country, especially in rural areas.
Here is what the RBI told banks to ease the cash crunch in rural areas
  1. Banks have been asked to increase the supply on new currency notes to their rural branches.
  2. Now, Regional Rural Banks, District Cooperative Banks, commercial banks, white label ATMs and Post Offices will have to be provided cash on a priority basis.
  3. Among rural branches of the banks, the proportion of new currency has to be distributed based on the guidance issued by the RBI for each district.
  4. The bank chests will have to report to the RBI every week the amount of new currency issued at each rural branch.
  5. Instead of Rs 2,000 currency notes, banks have been advised to issue notes in denominations of Rs 500 and below.
  6. Rural bank branches have been advised to distribute existing stock of other denominations notes below Rs 100 should liberally.
  7. Banks have also been advised to obtain supply of coins from the Reserve Bank of India for distribution to public on a priority basis.


Story first published on: January 03, 2017 16:14 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Banks Aim To Boost Credit Growth With Sharp Rate Cuts
RBIDemonetisationRural economyCash in rural areasCash depositsCash availabilityRs 500 note banRs 1000 note ban

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.