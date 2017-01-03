Banks Asked To Supply 40% New Currency In Rural Areas: 7 Things To Know

Banks have been advised to issue notes in denominations of Rs 500 and below.

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday advised banks to supply at least 40 per cent of new currency notes in rural areas to overcome the impact of demonetisation. The circular by the central bank has been issued after reports of rural areas in the country facing cash shortage post-demonetistion. The government had on November 9, 2016 demonetised 86 per cent of the currency, leading to a cash crunch. Even as the four government-owned mints are working in three shifts to print new notes, there is a substantial shortage of new currency notes in the country, especially in rural areas.