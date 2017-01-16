GST Roll Out Likely By July 2017: Arun Jaitley

The government had earlier set a deadline of April 2017 for the GST roll out
The Goods and Services Tax or GST is likely to be rolled out by July this year said, finance minister Arun Jaitley. In a meeting of the GST council held on Monday, which is headed by Mr Jaitley, various proposal were discussed with regards to the dual control under the Inter-states GST (IGST) law. The differences over the sharing of administrative powers have prevented the GST Council to come to an agreement over supporting legislations for GST, which will unify the country into a common market.
" First of July appears to be more realistic (date). Since it is a transactional tax, it can be introduced at any time," said Mr Jaitley.
A major contention in IGST negotiations has been the taxation rights of the states in economic activities held in the oceans. According to the current rules, area within 12 nautical miles part of Indian Territory belongs to the central government but state governments have held fishing rights in those territories.
"As far as the area of 12 nautical miles into the territorial waters is concerned it is a part of the union government territory, but as per convention, the states will be empowered to collect tax on economic activities in these areas. This decision has been taken after wide consultations," added Mr Jaitley.
"In the exercise of IGST, where there are contentious issues between conflicting states, with regards to place of supply etc., obviously one of the states can't assess, and therefore those assessments will be made by the centre," said Mr Jaitley after the meeting of the GST council.
The Next meeting of the GST will take place on 18th February.
