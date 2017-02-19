Budget Focuses On Enhancing Tax Return Filing Compliance
The lowering of tax rate, while ensuring that there is no erosion of existing tax base, is expected to encourage present non-filers to move towards compliance by paying taxes and filing the tax return, says Ms Kasturirangan.
In the backdrop of demonetisation, there was a high expectation that the Budget 2017-18 would encourage taxpayers with some additional tax relief. In line with this expectation, the Union Budget has proposed to reduce tax rates to 5 per cent at the initial slab of Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh providing an across the board tax-saving. The lowering of tax rate, while ensuring that there is no erosion of existing tax base, is expected to encourage present non-filers to move towards compliance by paying taxes and filing the tax return.
The Budget proposals also focus on inculcating a sense of disciple in the filing and assessment process of tax returns.
Key changes in this regard are highlighted below:
Timely filing of tax return
Unlike many countries which provide for formal extension of tax return-filing timelines, India does not have any provision for availing extensions in the due date. However, the sense of urgency to file tax return within the due date is missing many a time on account of the following:
No penalty is attracted if the tax return is filed beyond the due date, however within the relevant assessment year (AY)
A belated tax return may be filed even beyond the relevant AY, but within a further period of one year; this may, however, attract a nominal penalty of Rs 5,000 at the discretion of tax officer
If there is no tax due to be deposited at the time of filing tax return then delay in filing does not result in additional interest payment
With a view to deter delayed filing of tax returns, the Budget 2017-18 proposes a mandatory fee on taxpayers who file their tax returns after the due date. This will be effective for the tax return filed for FY2017-18 onwards (Assessment Year 2018-19). The proposed fees are:
Rs 5,000 - if the tax return is filed beyond the due date (i.e. after 31 July) but on or before 31 December of the relevant Assessment Year
Rs 10,000 - if tax return is filed beyond 31 December of the relevant Assessment Year However, where the total income of taxpayer does not exceed Rs 5 lakh, the fee will not exceed Rs 1,000
This is expected to bring about a sense of discipline in terms of meeting tax return-filing timelines.
Timelines for amending tax returns
The taxpayers have an option to amend the tax return to modify any genuine errors or omissions. An amended tax return presently can be filed within one year from the end of Assessment Year provided assessment has not been completed. For instance, the tax return filed within due date for FY2015-16 (AY2016-17) can be amended on or before March 31, 2018, providing a window of two years from the end of tax year to amend the tax return.
The Budget 2017 proposes to shorten the time limit for filing of amended tax return to one year from the end of the tax year. This is applicable from April 1, 2018 (AY2018-19) and, hence, any amendments to tax return of FY2017-18 (AY2018-19) are to be completed within March 31, 2019.
From a practical perspective, this may pose additional challenge in cases where tax return is required to be amended to claim relief of taxes paid in an overseas jurisdiction where the claim can be determined only after finalisation of overseas country tax return.
Simplified tax return form
To encourage tax return filing by the individuals with income up to Rs 5 lakh (without business income), the finance minister has also announced in his Budget speech that a new one-page tax return form is proposed to be notified. Further, such first time tax return filers would not be selected for scrutiny in the first year unless specific information is available with tax authorities, providing them an opportunity to become compliant.
Scrutiny assessment
The thrust of the government has been to use technology for faster processing of tax returns. Most of the tax returns are processed by the Centralized Processing Centre (CPC). However few tax return are selected for detailed scrutiny. With e-assessments dispensing with the need to physically visit tax office, the process has been eased to a great extent. The Budget 2017 now proposes to reduce the timelines to complete the assessment in a phased manner as under
FY2017-18: 18 months from end of Assessment Year i.e. by September 2020 (currently 21 months)
FY2018-19 onwards: 12 months from the end of Assessment Year (e.g. March 2021 for FY 2018-19)
With all the above proposals, the message is very clear: the finance minister expects increased compliances, more discipline in tax return filing timelines and amendments as well as speedier processing of returns by tax authorities.
(Saraswathi Kasturirangan is partner and Arvind Vyas is manager with Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.