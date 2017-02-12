Budget Paves Way For Long-Term Boost To Economy

Promoting digital economy is an integral part of the government's strategy, says Mr Mishra.
The Union Budget 2017-18 paved a foundation stone for a long-term boost to the Indian economy. The Budget appears to aim at providing more structural support to accelerate growth momentum over the long run. Instead of offering short-term incentives, it promotes long-term benefits of going digital, investing in infrastructure, increasing agricultural output and farmers' incomes, and creating employment opportunities in rural areas.
The biggest miss in the Budget speech, however, was lack of mention of corporate tax for large companies.
KEY PROPOSALS
Focus on digital economy
Promoting digital economy is an integral part of the government's strategy to clean the system, weed out corruption and curtail parallel economy. The government, through various initiatives such as BHIM application, Aadhaar pay etc., has been incentivizing digitization of financial system. Also, to encourage innovation and support thriving start-up sector, the government continued to offer income tax exemptions to start-ups with certain conditions in this year's Budget as well.
Going digital and increasing emphasis on digital payments from consumers as well as suppliers/vendors would help retailers and consumer product companies increase financial transparency, improve efficiency and reduce transaction time and cost. This will be particularly beneficial to ecommerce players who currently have a majority share of transactions coming from cash on delivery which puts tremendous pressure on their profitability. Also, leveraging online platforms and integrating them with the business model would offer consumer products companies opportunities to reach larger audience to drive growth and become more agile to address fast changing market dynamics.
Thrust on infrastructure investments
This was the first Budget that combined the Railway Budget and General Budget. The objective is to drive greater synergises with focused investments across various modes of transportation - railways, roads, water ways and civil aviation. The emphasis is on increasing throughput for railways, building more highways, improving coastal connectivity and providing better transportation facilities.
Improved transportation facilities would lower time and cost of transporting goods, reduce wastage, improve inventory planning and enhance ability to respond to demand on a more real time basis.
Continued focus on supporting agriculture, income for farmers, rural population
The Budget continued from its last year's focus to support agriculture and farmers' incomes by announcing higher credit, increased crop insurance, greater investments in irrigation facilities etc. Additionally, the Budget also increased allocation to MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) to a record high of Rs 48,000 crore. Although, this would not have a short term impact on rural spending, this will help uplift rural consumption over the longer run.
Close to 45 per cent of demand for consumer product companies comes from rural areas and is highly dependent on agriculture and monsoon. Rural consumption over the last two years has been subdued due to below average monsoon in 2014 and 2015. The recovery in consumption was expected in the second half of 2016 on the back of average monsoon during the year. However, the unanticipated announcement of demonetization derailed the recovery. Some of the long-term measures announced in the Budget would help in lowering the dependence of agricultural income on monsoon and give greater income assurance to farmers. This in turn, will help increase discretionary spend in rural areas over the long run.
Encouraging food processing in India
The Budget proposed to integrate farmers who grow fruits and vegetables with agro-processing units for better price realisation and reduction of post-harvest losses. Also, it was announced that a law on contract farming would be prepared.
This will benefit farmers and give impetus to food processing industry. The food processing units will have greater access to consistent supply of raw materials. It will help them manage supply-chain more efficiently, reduce wastage and improve productivity. It will also create vast employment opportunities in the sector.
Making dairy more remunerative
Additionally, for the dairy sector, the Budget allocated close to Rs 8,000 crore to be spent over the next three years as a part of various projects, to make the dairy sector more remunerative to farmers. Also, the investments will help modernize operations and improve productivity.
Making India a global electronic hub
The Budget also proposed to make India a global hub for electronics manufacturing, and allocated an all-time high of Rs 745 crore under various incentive schemes. This will continue to attract investments from global electronics and mobile manufacturers in India over the long run.
Relief to taxpayers with annual income less than Rs 5 lakh
The Budget halved income tax rate to 5 per cent for individuals having annual income of less than Rs 5 lakh. This will lead to higher disposable income for taxpayers in that bracket and incentivize consumption.
(Pinakiranjan Mishra is partner and national leader, retail and consumer products, EY)
