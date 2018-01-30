Government Must Cap GST Rates For Skill Training Services





The number of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras and budgetary support for them should also be increased. We are also looking forward to some income tax concessions to companies providing skill-development services. There should be 150% weightage for depreciation or expenditure on skilling. One also expects the government to incentivize creation of digital infrastructure, technology and talent for Digital India. This is essential to take PM's dream of Digital India forward. Concessions/exemptions and increased allocation for telecom, IT and power sector manufacturing are looked forward to in the coming Budget.



(Narendra Shyamsukha is Founder Chairman, ICA Edu Skills)



