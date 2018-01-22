Government Should Relax Rules For Angel Investments





Last and not least, after so much feedback and requests across board for angel tax relaxing, I hope finally action is taken on the same. While institutional investment and foreign investment is exempt, the hard earned, tax paid money from Indian angel fraternity invested into seed stage startup, is subject to tax again. We need to seriously remove the same.



(Harsh Dhand is Co-Founder and CEO, Rentsher)



Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.





