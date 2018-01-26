GST Rates On Construction Materials Should Be Normalised





Every positive step implemented by the government will facilitate in escalating realty sales thus giving an impetus to the under-construction projects. Moreover, these fundamental steps will also play an important role in serving the cause of comprehending the government's mission of 'Housing for All by 2022' to a great extent because if these steps are executed, then the buyer community will be in a much better position for buying and investing in properties.



(Aditya Kedia is Managing Director, Transcon Developers)



