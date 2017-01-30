How To Make Safe Harbour Rules More 'Anchorable'

India was ranked 130th in the World Bank's 'ease of doing business' list for 2016. However, the mounting transfer pricing litigations have always been a concern for multinational enterprises in India. The Indian government's proposal of introduction of safe habour rules (SHR) in the Finance (No. 2) Act 2009 was a step towards it though the SHR was subsequently notified only in September 2013.
Safe habour rules is an option provided to eligible taxpayers or transactions which relieves them from routine transfer pricing obligations. Though lauded by the MNEs when it was introduced, safe habour rules or SHR received only lukewarm response when implemented. This clearly shows the significant gaps in the expectation of what it sought to achieve, as a panacea for the high pitched tax assessments, and what it achieved. Our thoughts on the existing gaps and how it can be turned into a good tool for dispute resolution are discussed below:
Present paucities
One industry which was subject to significant litigation was IT and ITeS (IT-enabled services) and hence was covered under SHR. To opt for the SHR, an "eligible assesse" has to substantiate its role as that of bearing insignificant risk. Circular 6/2013 issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) details the parameters for classifying the taxpayer as a service provider assuming insignificant risk. These parameters also find strong resemblance to the DEMPE activities mentioned in the Action 8-10 to the Base Erosion and profit shifting (BEPS) by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). However in relation to returns to be earned for these functions, performed by insignificant risk bearing service providers, the rules have prescribed margins on the higher end, i.e. 20 per cent, completely ignoring the risk-return tradeoff. Realignment of the margins is the first step the government should consider. Further, the risk borne by taxpayers is given undue importance than the functions performed, which is the crux of a TP analysis. Not much clarity has been provided on the further classification of IT and ITeS (e.g. support for existing systems w.r.t. IT services, support centers in ITeS etc.)
SHR on interest on outbound loans is SBI base rate plus 1.5-3 per cent depending on the loan quantum. This is in divergence with the economic principle and the various judicial rulings that the rates should be decided based on the situs of the borrower and not of the lender. Hence, there exists a conceptual lacuna, and necessitates revamping.
In the auto components sector, the margins required to be earned, about 8.5-12 per cent, are far higher than the average auto industry returns and also restrict the population to which it applies based on 90 per cent export criteria which acts as a deterrent to Make in India campaign.
The SHR was introduced with the intent of reduction in compliance burden. However, the same was not implemented in the act and these eligible taxpayers were required to maintain the same detailed and voluminous documentation thus giving them no edge over the routine assesse.
Points to ponder
Realignment of the targeted operating margins for specific industries with those concluded during the advance pricing agreement (APA) could sound more attainable especially for the non-large taxpayers as APA may not be economically feasible for them considering their size.
Inbound intra-group services (i.e. management services) have always been viewed by the tax authorities as tool of profit shifting, and are hence subject to tax adjustments/litigations even in genuine cases. Management services can be included in the SHR with it being restricted to a percentage of sales, and hence eliminating the detailed evidences that taxpayers submit to substantiate the arm's length nature of the payments.
With Make in India assuming prominence, SHR can be provided to simple contract manufacturing entities with reduced TP compliance requirements. Mexican tax laws, for example, exempts Maquiladora (a Mexican subsidiary engaged in providing toll manufacturing services) from routine TP compliance obligations subject to reporting a minimum income of 6.9 per cent of the assets deployed or 6.5 per cent of the cost involved, whichever is higher.
Potential double taxation will also be a source of concern as the margins stated in the SHR have no concurrence with other jurisdictions and hence the option of a bilateral/multilateral SHR through a competent authority agreement can be explored.
The CBDT can also consider relaxing the SHR to cover even taxpayers transacting with AEs located in low tax or no tax jurisdictions, on satisfying the substance test. Scope of SHR can be widened to cover various other sectors and industries finding priority in the Make-in-India campaign.
(Krishnan Parameswaran is partner, Nithya Srinivasan is senior manager, and E Rajesh is assistant manager with Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP)
