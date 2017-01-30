Need Intervention To Boost R&D Services Industry Investments
Capital expenditure on a pro rata basis should be permissible where assets are being used for both R&D and non-R&D purposes, writes Mr Easwaran.
P S Easwaran | Last Updated: January 30, 2017 15:30 (IST)
At the outset, incentives are available for research and development (R&D) activities for organisations although they often fail to capture the full extent that they are entitled for. There are three major reasons behind this:
The current guidelines require a clear cut-off between R&D activities and the commencement of manufacturing activities. Even if the guidelines are adhered to, the benefit is available only where any "software development" can be categorised as a product (and not service). However, from a realistic standpoint, in many technology companies including telecommunications, prototyping, process development and testing occurring in the manufacturing facility ensure process adherences and manufacturability for the future, and thus would be overlooked for purposes of R&D incentives.
Most organisations capture relevant expenses in their R&D cost centres, but not all activities qualify for the benefit that is available.
The procedure for availing the benefit is very restrictive. The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research is the approving authority and it has set guidelines for availing this benefit which are more tuned to the manufacturing environment.
Captive RD units are not entitled to this benefit since they do not carry out R&D activities related to their business, but are in the business of R&D itself! These captive R&D centres create a significant infrastructure and a talent pool that are critical for the nation to develop an ecosystem.
Also, the incentives are being phased out. Companies engaged in manufacturing and incurring R&D expenses in India are entitled to a weighted deduction of up to 200 per cent of total expenses (including capital, however excluding land and building). This benefit is, however, being phased out. The quantum of 200 per cent is proposed to be reduced to 150 per cent with effect from April 1, 2017, and there would be no super deduction from April 1, 2020.
All these act as disablers for organisations to invest in R&D. India's R&D investments across sectors are one of the lowest amongst major economies. Hence, some immediate interventions are required to boost investment in research in technology and the process has to be made less complicated for organisations. Some focus areas that may be considered include:
Extension of R&D benefits to technology-related services, where significant investment on R&D efforts is being made without any phasing out. Further, the guidelines need to be modified to capture the cost based on R&D project-related timesheets. There should be no restriction on the location of the employees (given that physical location is no more relevant for rendering services). Capital expenditure on a pro rata basis should be permissible where assets are being used for both R&D and non-R&D purposes (e.g. servers which are being used by multiple teams, but have a firewall restriction). Singapore, China and the UK are examples of how incentives drive R&D.
Promotion of setting up of R&D-specific clusters that are sub-sector specific that can nurture research activities and enable organisations to avail facilities that are available. This will not only ensure creation of an ecosystem for organisations that drives effectiveness and maturity in their R&D but also enable them to realise the full benefits by traceability of R&D activities.
Creation of plans and policies to support start-ups and industries adopting the 'Make in India' policy including a strong IP protection regime.
Rollout of a large-scale skill development program to ensure significant research activities are carried out from India.
Alignment of the incentive plan with the GST (Goods and Services Tax) and MSIPs (Modified Special Incentive Package Scheme) to avoid ambiguity.
(P S Easwaran and Saraswathi Kasturirangan are partners with Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP)
