Tax Refund Process Should Be Further Streamlined

It would be a positive move if the process of issuance of tax refunds is further streamlined to the benefit of the taxpayers, says Mr Dhelia of EY India.
Anand Dhelia | Last Updated: January 09, 2017 15:54 (IST) Anand Dhelia
The government's efforts in Budget 2016 were towards rationalisation of taxes, says Mr Dhelia.
With less than a month left for the Union Budget to be presented, the common man hopes for his wish list to be fulfilled. And one of the important items on this year's list is quicker receipt of tax refunds. The Income Tax Department has over the years taken several measures to improve the process of issuance of tax refunds. As per the 2015-16 Annual Report of the Ministry of Finance, an amount of Rs 26,938.96 Crore was paid as refund till December 2015.
Processing of tax returns by the Centralized Processing Centre of the Income Tax Department has substantially increased the speed of issuance of tax refunds. In the recent past, we have also seen the tax refunds being issued within two to three months of filing of tax return which is commendable. However, these refunds are primarily in cases of small value refunds, where the amount involved is below Rs 1 lakh. Where the tax refunds are of a greater value, an approval of higher authorities is required and this many a times results in a delayed issue of tax refunds. Further, tax refunds up to the value of Rs 50,000 only are issued by ECS. Any refund for a higher value is issued by cheque which is sent by Speed Post. Some of the hitches of this process are:
The taxpayer may not receive the cheques in time to have them encashed
The taxpayer may have changed residence/jobs and may not receive the cheques sent to the old address
The above then requires the taxpayers to have the refund cheques reissued and in some cases, submit documentary evidences such as bank statements and affidavits to prove that they have not received the tax refunds.
Given this and considering the government's plan on digitisation, it would be beneficial if the tax refunds, irrespective of the value, are directly credited to the taxpayer's bank account. This will do away with the need of follow up with the tax officials for receipt of the refund cheques or reissue of expired cheques.
In order to enable timely receipt of tax refunds, the taxpayers on their part could also adopt some measures like:
Ensure that the correct bank account number and IFSC code is mentioned in their tax return
Ensure that there is no mismatch between the amount of tax credit claimed in their tax return and that available in Form 26AS (Tax Credit Statement). Mismatches, if any, should be resolved at the earliest
Most importantly, the tax return should be filed in time and the ITR-V should be verified at the earliest - either by way of e-verification or by sending the signed ITR-V to the Centralized Processing Centre
Ensure that their present address is updated in the Income Tax Department's database
Tax returns are required to be processed within one year from the end of the financial year in which the return is filed. However, for cases where a scrutiny assessment has been initiated, tax returns are required to be processed only before the issuance of the final assessment order. This may take up to 21 months from the end of the relevant assessment year leading the tax payers to wait endlessly as the refund is not always issued along with the assessment order.
Amending the tax laws in order to process the returns and issue refunds within six months of filing the tax return is also one of the recommendations of the Income Tax Simplification Committee, headed by Justice R V Easwer. Another point that was noted by this committee was that low rate of interest on delayed refund creates a perverse incentive to the tax department to delay the processing of returns. Hence, a higher rate of interest and holding the tax department accountable for unreasonable delay in processing of tax returns could help in ensuring timely grant of refund to the taxpayers.
Considering that the government's efforts in the 2016 Union Budget were towards rationalisation of taxes and the fact that everyone is anticipating a taxpayer-friendly Budget this year, it would be a positive move if the process of issuance of tax refunds is further streamlined to the benefit of the taxpayers.
(Anand Dhelia is tax director-people advisory services at EY India)
