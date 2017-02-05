Tepid Budget For Auto Sector

An amendment has been made to restrict the applicability of domestic transfer pricing provisions to transactions only where assesse is claiming profit linked incentives, says Ms Goel.
Sarika Goel | Last Updated: February 05, 2017 19:09 (IST)
Ms Goel hopes the proposals to boost rural and infra spending will indirectly boost auto sector demand.
The Union Budget for financial year 2017-18 has very few changes proposed specifically for the auto industry. However, at the same time, the various tax proposals announced by the finance minister would have an impact on the auto sector also.
There has been no substantial increase in liquidity for consumers through changes to tax rates. However, small companies (with turnover of up to Rs 50 crore) will be eligible for corporate tax rate of 25 per cent which may benefit small players in the sector and encourage corporatisation. The benefit of carry forward of tax paid under MAT has also been extended from 10 years to 15 years.
Further, there are many start-ups working in the auto sector which will get benefitted on account of certain provisions. For instance, now such units can select a period of 3 years out of 7 years (previously 5 years) for availing a three-year profit-linked deduction. Further, the carry forward of loss would be allowed even if their shareholding gets diluted below 51 per cent because of introduction of new investors.
There has been a push towards digital economy by dis-incentivising of cash transactions and widening of tax base. In line with this, it is proposed to levy a penalty of the equivalent amount on cash receipt above Rs 3 lakh for any transaction (sale etc.). It has been also proposed that cash payments above Rs 10,000 will be subject to disallowance whether on account of revenue or capital expenditure.
It may be recalled that in last Budget, tax TCS (tax collection at source) provisions were imposed on sale of motor vehicles above Rs 10 lakh. The Budget 2017 has proposed that the payer needs to obtain PAN from the buyer; otherwise, TCS will be applicable at 5 per cent on sale of motor vehicles, which in turn will impact the purchase cost.
In order to allow better access to the foreign funds, certain provisions have been made like concessional withholding tax rate for rupee-denominated bonds. MAT provisions have also been amended to provide clarity on account of adjustments emerging out of adoption of Ind-AS (Indian Accounting Standards) basis of accounting by the companies.
As expected, there were no significant announcements made on the indirect tax front, given that the government expects to roll out the GST (Goods and Services Tax) regime from July 1, 2017. There are no duty rate changes, except that the lower excise duty tariff rate of 12.5 per cent prescribed w.e.f. January 11, 2017 for hybrid and electric motor vehicles for transport of more than 13 persons has now been made retrospective w.e.f. January 1, 2017. Also, some duty concessions have been given for specified auto components, including LED lights.
Contrary to the industry's expectations, no change was made to the service tax rate and hence, there is no increase in the cost of after sales services for vehicles. The Research & Development Cess Act is proposed to be repealed from April 1, 2017, which would result in simplification of the tax regime and lowering of tax costs for automotive manufacturers, as most of them currently pay an R&D cess of 5 per cent on import of technology and know-how, which is not available as a credit or set-off.
Overall, while it was a tepid Budget for the auto sector, it is hoped that the Budget proposals to boost the rural and infrastructure spending will indirectly boost demand for the automotive segment.
(Sarika Goel is tax partner at EY)
