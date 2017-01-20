Income Tax Cut Hopes Rise. How Much Can Be Saved If Exemption Limit Is Doubled

Ahead of the Budget presentation on February 1, expectations are rising that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley could offer more income tax sops than he has in the past. Rajesh Baheti, MD of Crosseas Capital Services, says Mr Jaitley is unlikely to tinker much with the indirect taxes (excise duties) in the Budget as government has set July 1 date for rolling out the goods and services tax (GST) regime. So individual income tax and corporate tax would be the focus of this year's Budget, he added.
Besides that Budget 2017 has a lot of expectations riding on it, especially post-demonetisation. "The common man is expecting some relief in the form of reduced tax rates or enhanced tax slabs to soothe the discomfort caused by the demonetisation drive," said Amarpal Chadha, a tax partner at EY.
Shuddhasattwa Ghosh, a tax partner at EY, says though the income tax rates may not be tinkered with, some realignment of slab rates is expected.
