Budget For Tech, Media & Telecom Sector
Made-In-India iPhones? Government To Consider Apple's Request With 'Open Mind'
Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government -will very much like Apple to come and have a base in India-.
| Last Updated: January 18, 2017 15:49 (IST)
Apple has sent a list of demands to the government before it starts production of its iPhones in India.
New Delhi
: The government will consider Apple's request for incentives to invest in the country with an "open mind", Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters on Wednesday.
"We will very much like Apple to come and have a base in India," Mr Prasad said.
Apple has sent a list of demands to the Indian government, seeking tax concessions and several other policy exceptions, as necessary pre-requisites before it starts production of its iPhones in India.
: January 18, 2017 15:24 (IST)
