No Services For Videocon Telecom Consumers In Punjab From February 15

New Delhi: Videocon Telecom will shut down operations in the Punjab circle from February 15 and has asked its 2.9 million customers to switch to other operators. "Quadrant Televentures (QTL) is an entity forming part of Videocon Group. QTL is holding Unified Access Service Licence (UASL) for Punjab circle.
The UASL of QTL shall expire in September, 2017. QTL has decided to discontinue its operations wef midnight of February 15, 2017," the company said in a filing to the BSE.
QTL provides mobile services in Punjab circle (entire area falling within Punjab including union territory of Chandigarh and Panchkula town) under the Videocon brand name. It had 2.97 million subscribers in end-October, 2016, as per data available with Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).
As per the requirement of UASL granted by Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the company has served a prior notice of 30 days through SMS to its existing GSM customers regarding the closure of its GSM services.
QTL has requested its prepaid subscribers to exhaust the balance in their accounts, while postpaid subscribers have been requested to clear their dues on or before midnight of February 15.
"To ensure continuity of mobile services, we advice you to use the mobile number portability (MNP) facility to port out to the operator of your choice at the earliest in any case on or before midnight of February 15," it said.
Story first published on: January 19, 2017 20:52 (IST)