Telecom Department May Seek Clarification On Rs 3,050 Crore Fine: Report
New Delhi: The Department of Telecom is likely to seek clarification from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on a cumulative Rs 3,050 crore penalty recommended by the telecom regulator on service providers Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular.
A DoT panel, set up to study and recommend action on penalty suggested by TRAI, is likely to seek clarification as to whether the regulator considered the 90-day period that is given to telecom operators for providing Point of Interconnection to Reliance Jio from the date of request, a source said.
In August, Jio had submitted to TRAI that it will need 12,727 network interconnection for mobile services and 3,068 points for STD call facility before commercial launch of its services. The company launched commercial services on September 5.
The telecom regulator's recommendation came on complaint by Reliance Jio that over 75 per cent of calls on its network were failing as incumbents were not giving sufficient points of interconnect that would help complete calls.
The issue is likely to be discussed by inter-ministerial Telecom Commission, which is scheduled to meet on February 6.
In October, TRAI had recommended imposing total penalty of Rs 3,050 crore on Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea for allegedly denying interconnectivity to newcomer Reliance Jio that led to deterioration in quality of service.
As per TRAI's recommendation, the penalty for Airtel and Vodafone works out to about Rs 1,050 crore each, while in case of Idea Cellular it comes to about Rs 950 crore. The regulator stopped short of recommending cancellation of their telecom licences saying it may lead to "significant consumer inconvenience".
The telecom department then sought legal opinion from Attorney General (AG) on whether it has powers to impose penalty in the case.
The AG opined positively saying that the DoT can impose penalty on the three telecom operators.