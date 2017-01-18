Vodafone Counters Jio, Airtel With 4 Times More Data In SuperNet 4G Pack
The tariff war in the 4G services began in September last year when Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance JIo launched its 4G services with unlimited voice and data calls under a trial plan.
Balance sheets of telecom companies are stressed due to the ongoing 4G war
The battle that began with the launch ofReliance Jio4G services in September last year is getting fiercer by the day. Telecom companies like Airtel, idea, and Vodafone are launching new plans to take on Reliance Jio which is offering free 1GB data everyday till March 31, 2017.
Here are the details of 4G data tariffs being offered by different companies
Vodafone
Vodafone customers who purchase a 1GB data pack at Rs. 250 will now be getting 4GB data for 28 days. Those who purchase a data pack for Rs. 999 would be getting 22 GB 4G data as against the previous limits of 10 GB data. Though the charges for the SuperNet 4G pack may differ in different circles.
Vodafone has launched Vodafone SuperNet 4G services across all seventeen circles and plans to make it available in 2,400 towns across the country by March 2017.
The company had recently launched its SuperHour scheme under which it offered unlimited 3G or 4G data for one hour at Rs. 16 to its prepaid customers. Vodafone also offers unlimited local voice calls-within its network for one hour at Rs. 7.
Existing prepaid 4G handset customers will get 1 GB free data on a Rs. 348 recharge pack, in addition to unlimited voice calling and SMS. Those who recharge with this pack on a new 4G handset will get additional 3 GB data. The benefit is valid for 28 days and can be availed for a maximum of 13 recharges in 365 days, said Idea Cellular. Also, postpaid Idea customers subscribing to a Rs. 499 plan will get unlimited local, national and incoming roaming calls with 3 GB of free data on 4G handsets.
Airtel is offering free 3GB data every month till December 31, 2017 with select prepaid and postpaid packs for its existing as well as new 4G customers.
Any customer, including existing Airtel customers, upgrading to a new 4G handset can also avail this offer. This Airtel offer will close on February 28, 2017. This free data benefit will be over and above the pack/plan benefits.
For example, Airtel's Rs. 345 prepaid pack offers free calls - Local and STD - to any network in India plus 4GB data (1GB regular pack benefit 3GB free data). The pack benefits will be valid for 28 days and can be availed for a maximum of 13 recharges till December 31, 2017. Postpaid users will also get free 3GB data per month with all MyPlan Infinity Plans.
The balance sheet of telecom companies have come under pressure due to the ongoing 4G war that is squeezing companies' profit margins. Reliance Jio, has acquired more than 70 million customer post its 4G services launch in September last year.
Shares of telecom companies underperformed in Wednesday's market with Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular falling 1.2 per cent and 2.4 per cent respectively.
Story first published on: January 18, 2017 17:01 (IST)