Vodafone Red Post-Paid Plans Offer Unlimited Calling, 3 Times 4G Data

has rolled out new plans under RED post-paid plans offering "3 times data" and unlimited local and STD voice calls for post-paid customers starting Rs 499. Vodafone had earlier rolled out extra data offer, along with unlimited calling facility, for. Under Vodafone's RED Rs.499 rental offer, for example, customers will get unlimited calling facility, free national roaming, 100 local national SMS as well as 3 GB data for 4G smartphone users (1 GB for non-4G smartphones).Similarly, under the RED Rs 699 offer, Vodafone will offer 5 GB data for 4G smartphone users (2.5 GB for non-4G smartphones users) along with unlimited calling facility and free national roaming and 100 local national SMS. Vodafone's RED post-paid plans also come in at Rs 999, Rs 1,299, Rs 1,699 and Rs 1,999 rentals.Under the Rs 1,999 offer, for example, customers get 24 GB data for 4G devices (20GB for non-4G devices), along with other facilities like unlimited calling, free national roaming and 100 SMS.

Rentals RED Rs.499 RED Rs.699 RED Rs.999 RED Rs.1299 RED Rs.1699 RED Rs.1999 Free Mins Unlimited

Local + STD Unlimited

Local + STD Unlimited

Local + STD Unlimited

Local + STD + outgoing on National Roaming Unlimited

Local + STD + outgoing on National Roaming Unlimited

Local + STD + outgoing on National Roaming Free Data Quota

(Non-4G) 1 GB 2.5 GB 5 GB 8 GB 16 GB 20 GB Free Data Quota

(4G Devices) 3 GB 5 GB 8 GB 12 GB 20 GB 24 GB National Roaming Incoming Free Free Free Free Free Free Free Local + National SMS 100 100 100 100 100 100

Vodafone said prices may vary according to circles. After the data quota consumption, further data usage will be charged at 50p/MB.These plans are currently not applicable in Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Bihar & Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh, Vodafone said.Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer of Vodafone India, said, "Postpaid customers have higher usage of data and roaming. Our postpaid customers can enjoy a seamless all-in-one plan that addresses their data, roaming and calling needs comprehensively."This Vodafone offer come amid heightened competition in the telecom sector after Jio's launch in September. Jio has extended its free offer, both data and calling, till March end.Other operators like Airtel and Idea Cellular have also come up with unlimited calling facility and additional data offers to protect their market share.