Vodafone Red Post-Paid Plans Offer Unlimited Calling, 3 Times 4G Data

Under Vodafone's RED Rs.499 rental offer, for example, customers will get unlimited calling facility, free national roaming, 100 local national SMS as well as 3 GB data for 4G smartphone users (1 GB for non-4G smartphones).
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: January 24, 2017 11:44 (IST)
Vodafone said prices may vary according to circles.
Highlights

  1. To counter Jio and Airtel, Vodafone has announced special offers
  2. Vodafone is offering 3GB of 4G data under RED Rs 499 rental plan
  3. All its RED plans are offering unlimited free local and STD calling
Similarly, under the RED Rs 699 offer, Vodafone will offer 5 GB data for 4G smartphone users (2.5 GB for non-4G smartphones users) along with unlimited calling facility and free national roaming and 100 local  national SMS. Vodafone's RED post-paid plans also come in at Rs 999, Rs 1,299, Rs 1,699 and Rs 1,999 rentals.

Similarly, under the RED Rs 699 offer, Vodafone will offer 5 GB data for 4G smartphone users (2.5 GB for non-4G smartphones users) along with unlimited calling facility and free national roaming and 100 local  national SMS. Vodafone's RED post-paid plans also come in at Rs 999, Rs 1,299, Rs 1,699 and Rs 1,999 rentals. 

Under the Rs 1,999 offer, for example, customers get 24 GB data for 4G devices (20GB for non-4G devices), along with other facilities like unlimited calling, free national roaming and 100 SMS.

Vodafone said prices may vary according to circles. After the data quota consumption, further data usage will be charged at 50p/MB. 
 
RentalsRED Rs.499RED Rs.699RED Rs.999RED Rs.1299RED Rs.1699RED Rs.1999
Free MinsUnlimited
Local + STD		Unlimited
Local + STD		Unlimited
Local + STD		Unlimited
Local + STD + outgoing on National Roaming		Unlimited
Local + STD + outgoing on National Roaming		Unlimited
Local + STD + outgoing on National Roaming
Free Data Quota
(Non-4G)		1 GB2.5 GB5 GB8 GB16 GB20 GB
Free Data Quota
(4G Devices)		3 GB5 GB8 GB12 GB20 GB24 GB
National Roaming IncomingFreeFreeFreeFreeFreeFree
Free Local + National SMS100100100100100100


These plans are currently not applicable in Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Bihar & Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh, Vodafone said.

Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer of Vodafone India, said, "Postpaid customers have higher usage of data and roaming. Our postpaid customers can enjoy a seamless all-in-one plan that addresses their data, roaming and calling needs comprehensively."

This Vodafone offer come amid heightened competition in the telecom sector after Jio's launch in September. Jio has extended its free offer, both data and calling, till March end. 

Other operators like Airtel and Idea Cellular have also come up with unlimited calling facility and additional data offers to protect their market share. 

Story first published on: January 24, 2017 11:44 (IST)
