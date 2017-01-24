Vodafone Red Post-Paid Plans Offer Unlimited Calling, 3 Times 4G Data

|Rentals
|RED Rs.499
|RED Rs.699
|RED Rs.999
|RED Rs.1299
|RED Rs.1699
|RED Rs.1999
|Free Mins
|Unlimited
Local + STD
|Unlimited
Local + STD
|Unlimited
Local + STD
|Unlimited
Local + STD + outgoing on National Roaming
|Unlimited
Local + STD + outgoing on National Roaming
|Unlimited
Local + STD + outgoing on National Roaming
|Free Data Quota
(Non-4G)
|1 GB
|2.5 GB
|5 GB
|8 GB
|16 GB
|20 GB
|Free Data Quota
(4G Devices)
|3 GB
|5 GB
|8 GB
|12 GB
|20 GB
|24 GB
|National Roaming Incoming
|Free
|Free
|Free
|Free
|Free
|Free
|Free Local + National SMS
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement