Vodafone Takes On Airtel, Idea, Jio By Offering 4 Times More 4G Data To Its Customers
Last week Idea had announced 1 GB free data for its 4G prepaid customers on a Rs. 348 recharge pack, in addition to unlimited voice calling and SMS.
Vodafone customers will now get 4GB 4G data for Rs 250 and 22 GB 4G data for Rs 999.
The war to acquire 4G customers got fierce on Tuesday as India's second largest telecom company, Vodafone, announced four times more data for its 4G customers to celebrate the milestone of acquiring 200 million customers in the country. Customers who purchase a 1GB data pack at Rs 250 will now be getting 4GB data for 28 days. Those who purchase a data pack for Rs 999 would be getting 22 GB 4G data as against the previous limits of 10 GB data.
Sandeep Kataria, chief commercial officer of Vodafone India, said, "Our customers are consuming more of content and video online. With these super rich data packs, our rapidly growing base of 4G customers across 17 circles can enjoy much more of mobile internet while remaining confidently connected on Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G. It will also encourage first time and limited users of mobile internet to explore more by providing greater value. They can access four times more of their favorite content online for the same cost in a truly worry free manner."
Though the charges for the SuperNet 4G pack may differ in different circles. The company had recently launched its SuperHour scheme under which it offered unlimited 3G or 4G data for one hour at Rs 16 to its prepaid customers. Vodafone also offers unlimited local voice calls-within its network for one hour at Rs 7.
Last week, Idea had announced 1 GB free data for its 4G prepaid customers in a Rs 348 recharge pack, in addition to unlimited voice calling and SMS.
Market leader Airtel, too, has offered free 3GB data every month till December 31, 2017 with select prepaid and postpaid packs for its existing as well as new 4G customers.
The tariff war in the 4G data category began in September last year when Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance JIo launched its 4G services with unlimited voice and data calls under a trial plan. Reliance Jio is offering unlimited calls and 1 GB free data per day till March 31, 2017.
