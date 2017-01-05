After Banknote Ban, Government Sees 7% Growth In First Six Months Of 2017-18: Report

New Delhi: Government expects growth of around 7 percent in the first half of the next fiscal year, two officials said, painting a rosier picture for the economy than many economists after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's shock move to abolish large banknotes.
Nearly 90 percent of transactions used to be in cash in India, which was gripped by a severe shortage of currency after PM Modi's Nov. 8 decision to take 500-rupee and 1,000-rupee notes, worth about $7.5 and $15, out of circulation overnight.
Several private economists have said the move could drag down growth in the next fiscal year to 6.5 percent to 7 percent, as small businesses fired workers, consumer demand fell and farmers' winter sowing efforts were hit.
