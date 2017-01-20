After Notes Ban, A New $9 Billion Mystery: Where Did It Come From?

India's unprecedented ban on high-denomination currency bills has led to a mismatch in cash supply that has flummoxed some economists and data crunchers.
Indians withdrew about 600 billion rupees ($9 billion) more than the 9.1 trillion rupees of currency in circulation as of Jan. 13, according to a report submitted by the Reserve Bank of India to a parliamentary panel on Wednesday. A copy of the document was seen by Bloomberg News.
"This is usually not the case," said Sujan Hajra, chief economist at Anand Rathi Securities Ltd. in Mumbai, who was a director at the RBI from 1993-2006. He added that cash with public should be lower than currency in circulation "but then you don't have demonetization usually."
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement