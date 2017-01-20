NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Budget 2017
Back to profit.ndtv.com
Home | Budget News |

After Notes Ban, A New $9 Billion Mystery: Where Did It Come From?

Indians withdrew about 600 billion rupees ($9 billion) more than the 9.1 trillion rupees of currency in circulation as of Jan. 13, according to a report submitted by the Reserve Bank of India to a parliamentary panel on Wednesday.
© 2017 Bloomberg L.P | Anirban Nag, Bloomberg | Last Updated: January 20, 2017 11:44 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Indians withdrew about Rs 60,000 crore more than the Rs 9.1 lakh crore in circulation as of Jan. 13.
Indians withdrew about Rs 60,000 crore more than the Rs 9.1 lakh crore in circulation as of Jan. 13.

Highlights

  1. As of January 13, RBI has issued Rs 9.1 lakh crore of new notes
  2. However, people have withdrawn Rs 60,000 crore more than that
  3. RBI has not yet shared the final amount of banned notes deposited in bank

India's unprecedented ban on high-denomination currency bills has led to a mismatch in cash supply that has flummoxed some economists and data crunchers. 

Indians withdrew about 600 billion rupees ($9 billion) more than the 9.1 trillion rupees of currency in circulation as of Jan. 13, according to a report submitted by the Reserve Bank of India to a parliamentary panel on Wednesday. A copy of the document was seen by Bloomberg News. 

"This is usually not the case," said Sujan Hajra, chief economist at Anand Rathi Securities Ltd. in Mumbai, who was a director at the RBI from 1993-2006. He added that cash with public should be lower than currency in circulation "but then you don't have demonetization usually." 



Clarity will emerge only once the central bank reconciles and publishes final figures, he said. 

The RBI's spokeswoman declined to comment. The central bank has refused to share the amount of invalidated bills that have been deposited and said on Jan. 5 that it is still counting the notes to eliminate errors. 

In a shock move late on Nov. 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi canceled 15.4 trillion rupees of the 17.7 trillion rupees in circulation and pledged to swap the worthless notes with fresh bills. Between Nov. 9 to Jan. 13, the RBI printed about 5.53 trillion rupees of new notes and put in circulation 25,197 million bank notes aggregating 6.78 trillion rupees, taking total currency in circulation to about 9.1 trillion rupees, according to the RBI's document on Wednesday. As on Jan. 13 the public had withdrawn close to 9.7 trillion rupees from bank counters and cash-dispensing machines, the document said.

© 2017 Bloomberg L.P



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: January 20, 2017 11:31 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ How Much Tax You Can Save If Exemption Limit Is Doubled To Rs 5 Lakh
Notes BanDemonetisationcash in circulationReserve Bank of IndiaNarendra Modi

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.