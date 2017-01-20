Air India To Give First Pay Hike In Nearly Five Years

New Delhi: For the first time in nearly five years, national carrier Air India will give a 2 per cent salary hike to its permanent employees.
The airline has decided to increase the salaries after turning operationally profitable in the last financial year.
Aided by lower fuel costs and rise in passenger numbers, Air India posted an operational profit of Rs 105 crore in the last financial year. It was also the first time in a decade that the carrier turned operationally profitable.
