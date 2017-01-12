AirAsia India Offers Rs 799 Tickets, Vistara's Rs 899 Sale Ends Today
Airlines in the domestic market have been coming up with attractive discounts during the New Year season to help flyers plan their travel.
Edited by Sandeep Saib | Last Updated: January 12, 2017 11:51 (IST) Sandeep Saib
EMAIL
COMMENTS
AirAsia Indias Early Bird Sale is open for booking till January 15, 2017
Amid airlines announcing attractive discounts on flights every other day, AirAsia India is offering all-inclusive fares starting Rs. 799 under a promotional scheme. AirAsia India's "2017 Early Bird Sale" is applicable from travel from May 1, 2017 to February 6, 2018 and bookings are open till January 15, 2017, the airline said on its website. Some of the routes covered under this AirAsia offer include Bengaluru-Kochi from Rs. 999; Imphal-Guwahati from Rs. 799; Kochi-Hyderabad from Rs. 1,499; Hyderabad-Goa from Rs. 1,499, and Chandigarh-Bengaluru from Rs. 2,999.
Airlines in the domestic market have been coming up with attractive discounts during the New Year season to help flyers plan their travel. National carrier Air India, Vistara, Jet Airways, GoAir and IndiGo among others are offering similar discounts.
Vistara is also offering one-way all-inclusive tickets starting Rs 899 under a three-day 'Celebration Sale'. Bookings under the Vistara offer are open till January 12 for travel period between January 25 and October 1, 2017. The airline also said it has expanded its network to 20 destinations with over 500 weekly flights and a fleet of 13 aircraft in two years.
National carrier Air India has again introduced special fares under a "Republic Day" offer, matching Rajdhani Express's AC II ticket prices on select domestic sectors on economy class tickets.
Bookings for the Air India offer - applicable on travel between January 26, 2017 and April 30, 2017 - can be made till April 10, 2017. Under this scheme, Air India said, tickets have to be purchased 20 days or more in advance of the journey date.
India's domestic air passenger traffic grew by 22.3 per cent in November 2016, topping the growth chart worldwide for the 20th straight month while there was little sign of demonetisation having any immediate negative impact on passenger numbers, according to industry body IATA.
The global grouping of airlines on Wednesday said India continued to witness over 20 per cent growth in domestic air passenger traffic for the 13th consecutive month in November 2016 - when global passenger traffic too saw the strongest demand in nine months.
Story first published on: January 12, 2017 11:51 (IST)