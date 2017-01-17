AirAsia India Offers Tickets From Rs 407 Under '2017 Early Bird Sale'

Budget carrier AirAsia India has come out with a promotional scheme called "2017 Early Bird Sale", offering tickets from Rs 407. AirAsia's promotional offer ends on January 22 and is applicable for travel from May 1, 2017, to February 6, 2018.



Under the AirAsia's offer, the Rs 407, the lowest under the scheme, is for Imphal to Guwahati route.



Goa-Hyderabad from Rs 877, Hyderabad-Bengaluru Rs 938, Jaipur-Pune Rs 2,516, Pune- Bengaluru Rs 821 and Bengaluru-Hyderabad Rs 663 are some of the other routes covered under this offer.

This AirAsia offer comes at a time when other airlines are also offering attractive discounts. Airlines in the domestic market have been coming up with attractive discounts during the New Year season to help flyers plan their travel. Jet Airways, Air India, GoAir, SpiceJet and IndiGo among others are offering similar discounts.India's domestic air passenger traffic grew by 22.3 per cent in November 2016, topping the growth chart worldwide for the 20th straight month while there was little sign of demonetisation having any immediate negative impact on passenger numbers, according to industry body IATA.Low-cost airlines are rushing to expand their fleets to take advantage of that growth, encouraged by a fall in fuel prices that last year pushed several private operators into profit.SpiceJet said on Friday it was buying up to 205 Boeing planes worth $22 billion to fuel a major expansion of its domestic operations.Experts say the country's aviation sector holds vast untapped potential, with just 100 million of India's 1.2 billion people taking to the skies last year.