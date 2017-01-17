AirAsia India Offers Tickets From Rs 407 Under '2017 Early Bird Sale'

Budget carrier AirAsia India has come out with a promotional scheme called "2017 Early Bird Sale", offering tickets from Rs 407. AirAsia's promotional offer ends on January 22 and is applicable for travel from May 1, 2017, to February 6, 2018.
Under the AirAsia's offer, the Rs 407, the lowest under the scheme, is for Imphal to Guwahati route.
Goa-Hyderabad from Rs 877, Hyderabad-Bengaluru Rs 938, Jaipur-Pune Rs 2,516, Pune- Bengaluru Rs 821 and Bengaluru-Hyderabad Rs 663 are some of the other routes covered under this offer.
