Amara Raja Batteries' Q3 Net Profit Falls 18% At Rs 112 Crore
The expenses were up 14.46 per cent at Rs 1,344.96 crore as compared to Rs 1,175.03 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: January 22, 2017 15:00 (IST)
Press Trust of India
New Delhi:
Amara Raja Batteries on Sunday posted a 17.90 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 112.32 crore for the quarter ended December 31, due to higher expenses.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 136.82 crore during the same period a year ago.
Its total income from operations, however, rose by 9.67 per cent to Rs 1,502 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,369.54 crore in the year-ago period, Amara Raja Batteries said in a BSE filing.
The expenses were up 14.46 per cent at Rs 1,344.96 crore as compared to Rs 1,175.03 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
Amara Raja offers a wide range of products such as batteries, power solutions and electronics, among others.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Story first published on
: January 22, 2017 14:59 (IST)
© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.