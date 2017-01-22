NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Amara Raja Batteries' Q3 Net Profit Falls 18% At Rs 112 Crore

Press Trust of India | Last Updated: January 22, 2017 15:00 (IST)
New Delhi: Amara Raja Batteries on Sunday posted a 17.90 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 112.32 crore for the quarter ended December 31, due to higher expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 136.82 crore during the same period a year ago.

Its total income from operations, however, rose by 9.67 per cent to Rs 1,502 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,369.54 crore in the year-ago period, Amara Raja Batteries said in a BSE filing.

The expenses were up 14.46 per cent at Rs 1,344.96 crore as compared to Rs 1,175.03 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Amara Raja offers a wide range of products such as batteries, power solutions and electronics, among others.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: January 22, 2017 14:59 (IST)
