Apple To Offer Up To 32GB Of RAM In 2017 MacBook Pro

New York: Aiming to cater to the needs of professional users, Apple is predicted to offer up to 32GB of "potentially desktop-class" RAM in its high-end MacBook Pro models in 2017 and 16GB of RAM in its 12-inch MacBook.
According to the report in AppleInsider, Apple's 2017 laptop line will focus on internal component updates, notably platform-wide adoption of Intel's Kaby Lake architecture.
Essentially, the Intel Skylake CPUs used in Apple's MacBook Pro only support up to 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement