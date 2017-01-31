Arun Jaitley To Present Union Budget 2017 On February 1: 10 Facts

The Union Budget 2017, presented by Arun Jaitley, comes less than three months after notes ban.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is all geared up to present the Union Budget 2017-18 on February 1, breaking the decade-old practice of presenting it on the last working day of February. This Budget comes less than three months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bold and risky gamble to outlaw high-value old currency notes. The Economic Survey for 2016-17, tabled in Parliament by Mr Jaitley on Tuesday, pegged India's economic growth at 6.5 per cent for the current fiscal year, down from 7.6 per cent recorded in the last financial year, but added that growth is expected to rebound in the range of 6.75-7.5 per cent in 2017-18.