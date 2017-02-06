Arun Jaitley's Disinvestment Programme Raises Capital Market Ambitions

Singapore: Government has unveiled its most ambitious target for public share sales so far, looking to capitalise on the robust domestic capital markets to cut its annual deficit.
In last week's Union Budget, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley set a Rs 72,500 crore target for divestment in the 12 months from April 1, up from a revised Rs 45,500 crore goal in the current fiscal year.
The government intends to raise Rs 11,000 crore from the listing of state-owned insurance companies, Rs 46,500 crore from the sale of stakes in state-owned companies on local stock exchanges and Rs 15,000 crore from strategic sales in 2017-18.
