Axis Bank Q3 Net Profit Plunges 73% To Rs 580 Crore

Net profit for the same quarter in the last fiscal stood at Rs 2,175 crore.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: January 19, 2017 19:42 (IST)
Mumbai: Private lender Axis Bank on Thursday reported a whopping 73 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 580 crore for the October-December quarter on account of rise in bad loans.

However, total income of the bank rose to Rs 14,501 crore, from Rs 12,531 crore in the year-ago period.

Other income (comprising fee, trading profit and miscellaneous income) rose to Rs 3,400 crore as against Rs 2,338 crore during the same period last year.

Axis Bank's portfolio quality deteriorated, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rising to 5.22 per cent of gross advances as against 1.68 per cent in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its net non-performing assets also jumped to 2.18 per cent, from the earlier 0.75 per cent.

For the first nine months of 2016-17, the bank's net profit also declined by 60 per cent to Rs 2,454 crore as against Rs 6,069 crore a year earlier.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: January 19, 2017 19:42 (IST)
