Axis Bank Q3 Profit Plunges As Bad Loans Jump

Mumbai: Axis Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest private sector lender by assets, reported on Thursday third-quarter net profit tumbled 73 per cent as provisions for bad loans jumped.
Net profit fell to Rs 580 crore ($85 million) for the three months ended December 31, from Rs 2,175 crore a year earlier, missing Rs 779 crore on average expected by analysts.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 5.22 per cent from 4.17 per cent in the previous quarter, and compared with 1.68 per cent a year ago. Provisions, including for bad loans, surged more than five times from a year earlier to Rs 3,796 crore.
Ahead of the results, Axis shares closed down about 1 per cent in a Mumbai market that gained 0.22 per cent.
Earlier in the day, Axis Bank's smaller rival - Yes Bank - reported a better-than-expected 31 per cent rise in net third-quarter net profit to Rs 883 crore.
Another private sector lender Federal Bank Ltd reported a 26 per cent rise in third quarter profit, roughly matching estimates.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank, which also reported on Thursday, saw its net profit rising about 70 per cent.