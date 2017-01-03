Banks Advised To Step Up Allocation Of Cash For Rural Areas
The central bank said some steps have already been initiated after observing that banknotes being supplied to the rural areas "are not commensurate with the requirements of the rural population".
January 03, 2017
The RBI advised banks to ensure that at least 40% banknotes are supplied to rural areas.
The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday advised banks to step up issuance of fresh bank notes to their rural branches, in a move aimed at improving supply of new bills in the rural economy.
"Banks should advise their currency chests to step up issuance of fresh notes to rural branches of RRBs (Regional Rural Banks), DCCBs (District Central Co-operative Banks) and commercial banks, White Label ATMs in rural areas and post offices in rural areas on priority basis which are considered main rural channels of distribution," the RBI said in a circular dated January 3, 2017.
The RBI advised the banks maintaining currency chests to ensure that at least 40 per cent banknotes are supplied to the rural areas and to mitigate the issue in a more enduring manner.
The government in a surprise move on November 8 last year announced withdrawal of high value notes, stepping up its fight against black money.
The RBI had last month asked banks to send information to the central bank via email on the quantum of old notes deposited at their branches.
