Bharti Infratel Q3 Profit Up 25% At Rs 620 Crore
The consolidated revenue of mobile tower arm of Bharti Airtel increased 10 per cent to Rs 3,400 crore during the October-December quarter of 2016-17, as against Rs 3,105.5 crore a year ago.
New Delhi: Mobile tower company Bharti Infratel on Monday reported a 25 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 620 crore for the December quarter of the current fiscal year.
It had posted net profit of Rs 495 crore for the corresponding period of fiscal year 2015-16.
"Post large investments in spectrum, operators are focused on strengthening their network capacities and coverage, resulting in highest ever addition of co-locations in this quarter," Bharti Infratel chairman Akhil Gupta said.
"With deployment capabilities and strong balance sheet, Bharti Infratel is fully geared up to capitalise on this opportunity and partner the telecom operators in even faster rollout of data networks," he added.
On a standalone basis, the company added 791 mobile towers, taking its total number to 38,997 towers at the end of December 31, 2016.
The consolidated tower base of Bharti Infratel, including its share in Indus Towers, stood at 90,255 towers at the end of reported quarter.
Shares in Bharti Infratel closed 1.6 per cent lower at Rs 347.55 apiece on the BSE.
